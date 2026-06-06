Rising Star Tony Chiaro Departs Youngstown State for Army as Director of Football Operations

Youngstown State’s loss is Army’s gain. Sources confirm that Tony Chiaro, the Penguins’ Chief of Staff and a multifaceted rising administrator, is heading to West Point to become the Black Knights’ Director of Football Operations.

Chiaro, a Youngstown State alum who graduated in December 2022, has packed an impressive amount of responsibility into a short time with his alma mater. He joined Doug Phillips’ staff shortly after graduation and quickly made an impact. He started as Director of Player Development, assisting with day-to-day program operations, and steadily climbed the ranks. By May 2025, he had been promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations. Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff, wearing multiple hats that included on-campus recruiting, high school recruiting support, transfer portal logistics, player development, housing and meals coordination, and general program operations.

In just over four years, Chiaro has essentially done it all at the FCS level — a testament to his work ethic, organizational skills, and football acumen. His rapid promotions at YSU drew attention across the industry, with FootballScoop previously noting his elevation as evidence of a young administrator already on the rise.

The move to Army represents a significant step up to the FBS level and into one of college football’s most unique and respected programs. Under head coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights have built a consistent winner characterized by option-based offense, physical play, and strong culture. A capable DFO will be critical in supporting those efforts amid the complexities of the modern game, including roster management, NIL considerations, transfer portal activity, and the unique demands of the U.S. Military Academy.

For Chiaro, the opportunity aligns perfectly with his broad experience. At Youngstown State, he helped keep the program running smoothly behind the scenes while contributing to player growth and recruiting pipelines. Those same skills — logistics, relationship-building, and operational excellence — will translate directly to West Point, where precision and attention to detail are paramount.

This hire also highlights a growing trend: programs at all levels prioritizing young, energetic administrators who understand every facet of football operations. Chiaro’s trajectory from recent graduate to DFO at a Power-adjacent service academy program in roughly four years is remarkable and positions him as one to watch in the administrative ranks.

Youngstown State will now need to fill a significant void in its football operations structure. The Penguins have relied on Chiaro’s versatility, and replacing someone who handled such a wide scope of duties won’t be easy. For Chiaro, it’s the next chapter in a promising career launched at Stambaugh Stadium.