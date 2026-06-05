FCS assistant hit with show-cause after his own school turned him in for tampering

North Dakota defensive backs Travis Stepps has been hit with a 1-year show-cause penalty and the program has been placed on probation following a tampering investigation.

The facts of Stepps's case, which North Dakota and the coach involved do not dispute are run-of-the-mill. No one believes Stepps's actions are the first, the only, or the most egregious examples of tampering. Which is prcecisely why the case is so interesting: a precedent down the line for, perhaps, more high-profile tampering cases currently known or those that will come to light in the future.

The facts of the case: Stepps recruits a junior college player throughout the summer of 2025, and the player ultimately signed with Division II Lindenwood University. In November of last year, the player reached out to Stepps about transferring to North Dakota, offering to send over practice film and his transcript. The coach sent the player 11 text messages between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.

On Dec. 4, Stepps forwarded the players' transcript to North Dakota's compliance staff, who immediately recognized what was happening and self-reported to the NCAA. North Dakota proactively cooperated with the NCAA, and there's no evidence UND head coach Eric Schmidt had any knowledge of Stepps's actions.

As such, on Friday the NCAA announced the following punishments for North Dakota football:

-- 1-year probation

-- A $25,000 fine

-- A 1-week ban on recruiting communications during the January 2027 portal window

-- A 3% reduction in official visitors during the 2026-27 academic year

-- A 3-week ban on official visits during the 2026-27 academic year

Did the NCAA drop the proverbial "hammer"? Probably not. North Dakota does not face a postseason ban or anything of the sort. Yet it's hard to say the Fighting Hawks got off easy. This isn't the type of penalty where fans will look back after a loss this fall or in future seasons and say, "Yep, it's the tampering penalty that caused us to lose this game." But one can easily say this will cost the team games -- if not this fall, then down the road.

All for one coach's recruitment of one player.

Personally, Stepps faces:

-- A 1-year show-cause, and a complete ban on communicating with 4-year transfer prospects during the January 2027 window

-- A 1-game suspension

The NCAA enforcement staff has to strike a balance of punishment that's severe enough to serve as an effective deterrent, yet not so severe it prods the program involved to go get a local judge to overturn it. Safe to say most head coaches would agree a single player is not worth a staff-wide 1-week recruiting timeout during the portal window.