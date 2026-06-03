Longtime Milford Academy Head Coach Bill Chaplick Passes Away at 69

It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of Bill “Coach Chap” Chaplick, the longtime Head Coach and guiding force behind Milford Academy’s renowned post-graduate football program. Chaplick died suddenly on May 30, 2026, at the age of 69.

Born on September 23, 1956, in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in Ansonia, Chaplick was a standout football player at Ansonia High School, earning Hall of Fame honors as a tri-captain and All-State/All-Valley performer. He went on to play offensive line at Boston College on a full scholarship, where he was an All-East, All-ECAC, and All-New England center.

After a short time in the private sector, Chaplick dedicated his life to coaching and mentoring young athletes. He joined Milford Academy in the late 1990s, initially as football coach, and quickly became instrumental in its survival and transformation. When the Connecticut-based school faced closure, Chaplick refused to let it die—relocating the program to New Berlin, New York, in 2002 and reshaping it into one of the nation’s premier post-graduate destinations for football talent.

Under his leadership as head coach (starting in 1999) and later as Chief Operating Officer and Athletic Director, Milford Academy became known for giving gifted players—often those seeking a second chance—a platform to earn college scholarships at major programs and launch careers, including in the NFL. Chaplick compiled a strong winning record over more than 25 years, with highlights including multiple undefeated seasons and consistent double-digit win totals. He was recognized locally as New Berlin’s 2007 Citizen of the Year.

Former players and coaches remember him as a tireless advocate, mentor, and “leader of men” with a heart of gold. One reflected: “It is with gratitude and respect that I reflect upon the extraordinary dedication of Coach Chaplick. His unwavering commitment and tireless advocacy were truly instrumental in shaping the trajectories of countless athletes.” Another said, “You took a chance on me as a young man and gave me the opportunity to do what I love. Your mentorship and guidance… has changed countless lives.”

Chaplick is survived by his mother Pauline; sister Nancy; children Danielle, Michael, and Peyton; grandchildren Molly and Jack; his longtime partner Cheryl Rich; and his beloved dog Flynn. He was preceded in death by his father Peter and sister Holly.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home in Ansonia, CT. Calling hours are 9:00–11:00 AM, followed by a service from 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, with a reception afterward.