Cancer-free Deion Sanders pitches Depends on 'Good Morning America'

Roughly a year ago at this time, amid speculation that he was on the verge of retirement, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders announced he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in early 2025 and had undergone a "life-changing" procedure to remove the bladder.

In discussing the diagnosis, treatment, and removal of the tumor-laden organ, Sanders joked, he "depends on Depends."

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Sanders appeared on Good Morning America as a spokesman for the adult diaper company. "I'm healthy. I've got my health back, I've got my swagger back, thanks to Depend. I've got my 'me' back," he said.

The only person to ever appear in both the Super Bowl and the World Series, Sanders was, at one time, arguably the peak of American masculinity. What's inarguable is that Sanders's body took him to a place no man has ever gone before or since. It's tragic, ironic, and perhaps poetic, then, that Sanders's post-football life has seen his body betray him as it has. He had two toes amputated in 2021. In 2023, Sanders nearly had his entire left foot removed. Treatment of that led to the discovery of bladder cancer.

All that led to Sanders speaking in national TV in terms that were certainly humbling, and also illuminating.

"You're bladder doesn't know you, you don't know it. You're peeing in the bed. I remember going to a speaking engagement, the first thing I do is grab my crouch. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I hope I haven't peed on myself. I didn't bring another change of clothes.' We're playing in a night game, we're flying back on the plane, the first thing you do when you wake up is grab your crouch. 'Oh my God, I hope I haven't peed on myself,'" he said.

Flashing his trademark 10,000-watt smile, Sanders appeared on the show to pitch his line of Depends adult diapers, which also feature him on the cover. More than trying to sell diapers, Coach Prime encouraged men to take their health seriously and seek early detection when possible.

"Early detection helped me out tremendously," he said. "Men, we're not serious about our health. We placate it. Women are serious. They don't play; they go to the doctor at the drop of a hat. We're taught to be strong, not cry, have that bravado. Early detection was key for me."

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