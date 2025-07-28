Deion Sanders, medical team share cancer diagnosis, coaching future

In a candid press conference that featured Dr. Janet Kukreja on his right and Colorado trainer Lauren Askevold on his left, Deion Sanders on Monday revealed he was earlier this year diagnosed with bladder cancer and subsequently had a "life-changing" surgical procedure to remove the bladder.

Specifically, scans discovered that Coach Prime had a significant tumor on his bladder that 'was very high-grade."

"We did discuss options of treatment in the bladder," said Askevold, whom Sanders said also assisted him at his home in Texas. "The primary care doctor referred us to a urologist and he said I will know in about 10 minutes if you're going to need another procedure. The doctor told us, you're going to need another procedure.

"At this point, you have a bladder tumor."

:We removed the tumor; it was very high-grade," Kukreja said. "We did discuss options of treatment in the bladder, discussed bladder removal as well. Given his commitments to the team, we performed a bladder removal.

"We are pleased to report that the results from the surgery are he is cured from the cancer."

As Deion Sanders later said, "We're going to beat this," Dr. Kukreja chimed in, "it is beaten."

Coach Prime revealed he was dealing with the cancer diagnosis and the looming surgery during the NFL Draft that spanned the end of April and first of May.

"The process wasn't easy, all the bull-junk you saw on Draft day. It wasn't just that. I knew that I had surgery coming up," said Sanders, who's opening his third preseason camp atop the Colorado program. "My sons don't really know. (Deion Sanders Jr.) has been with me everywhere, every day. he has not left my side.

"This wasn't easy. Men, everybody get checked out. It wasn't for me getting tested for something else they wouldn't have stumbled up on this. It great so expeditiously I could say. Especially African American men, we don't like going to the doctor you know. But I'm talking to everybody. Get checked out. It could have been a whole nother gathering if I hadn't."

Sanders said he endured significant weight loss during the surgical process and recovery period; he even joked that he now "depends on Depends (the adult diaper)."

"I think I dropped 25 pounds. I was like Atlanta Falcon Prime at one point. Dealing with the catheter, all this stuff I had to deal with," Sanders said. "Going to the bathroom, it's a whole new life change. I can't pee like I used to pee."

Sanders again cited his faith in guiding him through the process, which Askevold noted was Coach Prime's 14th surgery in the past four years.

"I'm truly thankful that God is so good. So good. You have no idea how good God has been for me to be here. You have no idea," he said. "Thank you both for everything.

"Let me add this, for all you people who get upset when I start talking about the Lord. I never once in this journey said Why me? Because then I'd have to say why You give me this wonderful position at this prestigious university? Why You give me five wonderful kids. I said, 'Lord, whatever it is that you're doing, let me know what it is so that I can expedite the process.' Because I know You got me."

Asked how much he relied upon his coaching staff due to this change in life, Prime flashed his trademark confidence.

"I don't have to rely on them. I'm back, baby," he emphasized. "We rely on each other."

Askevold said that Sanders prioritized others as he confronted his options for treatment.

"It's pretty amazing; he's never folded, not one time," he said. "It was for the sons and his football team. All kids, all five of them. He's never folded nor waved not one time."

Kukreja added, "The type of cancer he had has a very high recurrence rate. To treat it within the bladder, which would be a long series of treatments and years of coming to office with still a 50% chance of recurrence. When we talked, his values did not align with that. It aligned with being there for his family and his team. He wanted to pursue the curative option, which was the bladder removal."

A urologic oncology specialist, Kukreja further explained the surgical process.

"We attach a robot to the patient and then we do all the maneuvering of the robot," Kukreja said. "And then we make a new bladder for people. It is a new way of life and a learning curve for sure."

Coach Prime said he relished the opportunity to be back with his team and to address the players; Colorado opens its season Aug. 29 at home in a primetime game against ACC program Georgia Tech.