Sources: Chargers hiring former Michigan staffer Erin (Dunston) Zernechel

Former Michigan Director of Football Operations Erin (Dunston) Zernechel is expected to join the Los Angeles Chargers in a key football operations role, according to sources. She will come aboard as Manager of Football Operations, bolstering the Bolts’ administrative staff under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and General Manager Joe Hortiz.

Zernechel spent the past two seasons with the Wolverines, rising to Director of Football Operations after previous stops that included time at Ohio State. Known for her expertise in operational excellence, strategic recruitment planning, event logistics, and high-level team support, she played a significant behind-the-scenes role in Michigan’s championship-caliber programs. Her departure from Ann Arbor was confirmed earlier this spring when Michigan hired Natalia Hilton as her replacement.

Zernechel brings extensive experience coordinating high-stakes football operations, having played a pivotal role in Michigan’s national championship run and daily program management. Her responsibilities at Michigan included overseeing team travel, facility logistics, recruiting operations, and compliance coordination. The Chargers, under Harbaugh’s leadership, continue to prioritize experienced, detail-oriented administrators who can elevate organizational efficiency. This addition strengthens an already impressive support structure as Los Angeles prepares for another competitive push in the AFC West.

In Los Angeles, Zernechel will work closely with Director of Football Operations John Wiedmeier and the broader football administration group, which includes Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance Ed McGuire and Director of Football Administration Katie Sylvan. She joins a Chargers operation that has emphasized strong support staff infrastructure since Harbaugh’s arrival, helping coordinate day-to-day football activities, travel, logistics, and organizational efficiency for a team aiming to contend in the AFC West.

The move also carries a personal benefit: Zernechel will reunite in the same city as her husband, Weston Zernechel, who serves as Director of Recruiting for USC Football. The couple previously navigated a long-distance dynamic between Ann Arbor and Los Angeles, making this professional opportunity a family win as well.

This hire continues a trend of experienced college football operations talent transitioning to the NFL, where attention to detail in logistics and administration can provide a competitive edge. For the Chargers, adding Zernechel strengthens an already robust support staff working behind Harbaugh and the rest of the football leadership.

Zernechel’s track record suggests she will quickly become a valuable asset in Inglewood as the Chargers push forward in 2026 and beyond.