Jason Simmons returns to Purdue for fourth role on staff

There have been countless coaches over the years who take lots of jobs within a short amount of time, but implicit within all that job hopping is that they're changing teams along the way. Jason Simmons may have just set some sort of record for the most different jobs held at the same program within a 26-month span.

The former Boilermakers offensive analyst, offensive coordinator, and director of high school relations is returning to West Lafayette for a new, new role. He'll be the program's assistant general manager, the program announced.

Simmons joined the program in March 2024 as an offensive analyst, and then was elevated all the way to offensive coordinator after head coach Ryan Walters fired Graham Harrell that September. Walters was fired weeks later, and new Purdue head coach Barry Odom kept Simmons on as director of high school relations.

Simmons left that role shortly before the 2025 season to become the dean of students at Noblesville (Indiana) High School, where he was the head coach from 2016-18.

He originally jumped into college football at Miami (Ohio) in 2023 after a decade in Indiana high school football, concluding with a successful 5-year run at Indianapolis's Ben Davis High.

But after one school year back at Noblesville, Simmons is now back at Purdue.

A familiar face, at Purdue and around our state, returns to the Old Gold and Black.



Welcome home, @Jason_Simmons96! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/55WMWGLLfJ — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 20, 2026