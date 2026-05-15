Ohio State finally has its uniforms figured out

The Urban Meyer era at Ohio State was a smashing success, highlighted by a nearly flawless mark in rivalry games. In seven seasons, he was a sparkling 83-9 overall and an even-more-impressive 13-1 against Michigan and Penn State.

There was a fatal flaw, though.

Fans looking to relive Ohio State's thrilling 30-27 win over Michigan in 2016 will be smacked in the face with the same thought: Wait, why are they in black helmets? And miss-matching chest and shoulder numerals??

The following year, when the sixth-ranked Buckeyes pulled off an exhilarating 39-38 comeback win over No. 2 Penn State, they for some reason dressed like this:

It was the ultimate irony. In the biggest of games, Meyer's Buckeyes often played their best while dressing their worst. It makes one wonder, is it even worth winning the game if you're dressed like that? Many among us would say no*.

No more.

This week, Ohio State has rolled a new, and hopefully final, set of uniforms. The key details that matters is that Ohio State is bringing back the famed "Buckeye Stripe" on a full-time basis. Introduced by Woody Hayes and worn through 2005, the program downgraded to a different stripe pattern in 2006, which stuck around through last season.

The new, old stripes will more closely match the pants and helmet. "As the program's uniforms changed over time, the stripe remained a symbol of continuity – a visual link to Ohio State's standard of excellence, championship tradition, and distinct identity forged under (Woody) Hayes and (former strength coach Ernie) Biggs. The Buckeye Stripe designation recognizes that the look has never been static; it has evolved alongside the program – while preserving what makes Ohio State football distinct," the program said in a statement.

In addition to the "core" home and away looks, Ohio State will have three -- and potentially five -- alternate looks.

Ohio State is making permanent the all-scarlet look debuted against Tennessee in the 2024 CFP opening round, and reviving the all-white road look.

There was no indication in Friday's announcement one way or another if Ohio State will ever mix-and-match between its alternate looks, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Buckeyes go silver/scarlet/white at home or silver/white/scarlet on the road. For instance, the New York Giants formerly wore gray pants at home, but mixed in white alternate pants so often that they eventually became the standard look.

Finally, Ohio State announced they are bringing back the all-black alternate, which had been mothballed since 2022.

Some will certainly argue that Ohio State is in the class of program alongside Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and USC that are "above" alternate uniforms. Personally, I don't have a problem mixing and matching pants so long as the jersey and helmets remain untouched -- see Michigan, for example, who smartly mixes maize, blue and white pants beneath their blue and white jerseys. I would have trashed the black uniform if it were up to me, but Ryan Day has shown enough restraint in big games throughout his tenure that I'm not going to throw up a fuss about it.

What do you think?