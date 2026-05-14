Sources: Western New Mexico State Hiring AC Patterson as New Offensive Coordinator

Western New Mexico State University is hiring AC Patterson as its new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop. Patterson accepted the position while on staff at Sacramento State, where he had been serving as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach since December 2024. With Brennan Marion moving on to Colorado, Patterson was slated to become director of recruiting / pro liaison role with the Hornets.

Patterson joins second-year head coach Billy Hickman and the Mustangs for the 2026 season in the Lone Star Conference. Hickman, a veteran offensive line coach, was elevated to head coach in February 2023 after serving as the program’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under previous head coach Philip Vigil. He has led WNMU to a 10-23 overall record through his first two-plus seasons, including a competitive 6-5 mark in 2023 that tied for third in the LSC standings.

The move comes after Gavin Lutman served as Western New Mexico State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach during the 2025 season. Lutman had been with the program since 2024 as wide receivers coach, helping guide the offense with his energy and leadership before being elevated to play-calling duties entering last year. Lutman, sources tell FootballScoop, has joined the UTPB staff coaching receivers and will serve as passing game coordinator.

Patterson, a rising young coach with significant experience at the FCS level, brings a strong offensive background and proven recruiting prowess to the Mustangs. He previously spent time as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and running backs coach at Portland State from 2022-24. There, he helped develop the Vikings’ run game while serving as recruiting coordinator and earning recognition as one of the top recruiters in the FCS.

His path also includes earlier stops at Portland State (2015-18) coaching tight ends, running backs, and offensive line, as well as a stint with the Minnesota Vikings as offensive quality control and assistant running backs coach from 2019-21. Patterson began his coaching career at just 22 and was one of the youngest Division I football coach in the country when first hired at Portland State. He is a UTEP graduate with deep ties to the game.

Notably, AC Patterson is the son of longtime NFL coach Andre Patterson. Andre is one of the most well-known and well-liked assistants in the professional ranks—a respected defensive line coach who has spent decades in the league, most recently with the New York Giants (2022-25) after many years with the Minnesota Vikings. He has also coached with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots, as head coach at Cal Poly and as defensive coordinator at UTEP. AC has frequently spoken about learning the game from his father and following in his footsteps, carrying forward that pedigree into his own promising career.

This hire represents a significant addition for Western New Mexico State as it looks to build momentum under Hickman. Patterson’s combination of offensive creativity, recruiting ability, and NFL connections should provide an immediate boost to the Mustangs’ program.