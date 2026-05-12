Oregon Ducks name new General Manager

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has announced promotions for two longtime support staff members, Tyler Dean and Lydia Gibbs, strengthening the Ducks' football operations as they prepare for the 2026 season.

Dean, a finalist for the 2025 FootballScoop Director of Player Personnel of the Year, has been elevated to General Manager while Gibbs moves into the role of Assistant General Manager. These internal promotions reflect Lanning's emphasis on continuity, trust, and rewarding staff members who have contributed significantly to the program's sustained success.

From Director of Scouting / Player Personnel to General Manager, Tyler Dean has been a key figure in Oregon's recruiting and personnel efforts since joining Lanning's staff. Previously serving as Director of Scouting and Director of Player Personnel, Dean has helped build one of the top talent pipelines in the Big Ten. His background includes prior stops that overlapped with Lanning, including connections from Memphis and other programs.

In his new role as General Manager, Dean is expected to oversee broader aspects of player personnel, roster management, scouting, and analytics — areas critical for maintaining Oregon's competitive edge in the NIL era and transfer portal.

Rising to Assistant General Manager, Lydia Gibbs, often praised as a "rockstar" and the "queen of Eugene" for her work with recruits and their families, has been promoted from Director of On-Campus Recruiting to Assistant General Manager. Her ability to connect with prospects and create memorable visit experiences has been a cornerstone of Oregon's recruiting success under Lanning.

These promotions come amid a period of staff evolution for the Ducks, following earlier coordinator changes and other adjustments. Lanning has consistently prioritized promoting from within when possible, citing trust and proven daily performance. FootballScoop can add that these moves do not impact Marshall Malchow's role with the team. Malchow, listed as Chief of Staff for Lanning and the Ducks, has been a leader within the staff since arriving when Lanning was first hired. "Nothing is changing in that regard" source tells FootballScoop.

The Ducks enter the 2026 campaign with high expectations after strong recent seasons, including College Football Playoff appearances. Bolstering the support staff behind the scenes helps ensure seamless operations in recruiting, player development, and program management — all vital as Oregon competes at the highest level in the Big Ten.

The Ducks open the regular season hosting Boise State September 5th in Autzen. They also might just be featured on College GameDay during the 2026 season per FootballScoop's Zach Barnett.