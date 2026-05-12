Iowa Taps NFL Legend Tom Moore as Senior Offensive Advisor

The Iowa Hawkeyes are bringing in one of the most respected offensive minds in football history to bolster their coaching staff.

Iowa has hired longtime NFL offensive coordinator Tom Moore as senior consultant to head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive advisor. Moore, 87, is a former Hawkeye player and a four-time Super Bowl champion coach with a career spanning more than six decades.

“I have known Tom Moore for over a decade and am thrilled that he has agreed to join our program in an advisory role,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Coach Moore has had a long and very successful career in football. He was a player at Iowa, coached at the collegiate level and spent many years working alongside Hall of Fame coaches in the National Football League. I am grateful that a four-time Super Bowl champion will share his wisdom and perspectives with us — coaches and players.”

Moore lettered as a quarterback and placekicker for the Hawkeyes in 1959 and 1960. He returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 1961-62 before embarking on a remarkable coaching journey.

After college stops at Dayton, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Minnesota, Moore made his mark in the NFL. He served as wide receivers coach and then offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers under Chuck Noll, contributing to Super Bowl titles in XIII and XIV. He later held offensive coordinator or assistant head coach roles with the Vikings, Lions, Saints and, most notably, the Indianapolis Colts.With the Colts from 1998-2008, Moore was the offensive coordinator for much of Peyton Manning’s prime, helping develop the future Hall of Famer into one of the NFL’s all-time greats and winning Super Bowl XLI. He also had stints with the Jets, Titans and Cardinals before serving as senior offensive consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019-2025. That final chapter added a fourth Super Bowl ring with Tom Brady’s 2020 championship team (Super Bowl LV). Moore retired from the Bucs following the 2025 season.

For a Hawkeyes program that has long prided itself on player development, defensive prowess and special-teams excellence under Ferentz, Moore’s addition brings elite passing-game expertise and decades of schematic wisdom to the offensive staff led by third-year coordinator Tim Lester. As Iowa prepares for the 2026 season — Ferentz’s 28th at the helm — the veteran consultant’s perspectives could prove invaluable in evolving the offense while maintaining the program’s identity.