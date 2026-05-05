Three SWAC schools hit with APR penalties

Three HBCU schools have been hit with APR penalties following the NCAA's release from the 2024-25 academic year on Tuesday.

Mississippi Valley State, Alabama A&M and Florida A&M were each hit with Level 2 penalties, banning them from postseason competition. They were the only Division I schools hit with penalties in this cycle.

Additionally, each school is limited to 16 hours of athletic activities per week over five days (a Level 1 penalty also applied to Level 2 teams) and are limited to four hours per week of athletic activity out of season. In both cases, the lost athletic time is to be spent on academic instruction.

Mississippi Valley State turned in a score of 894, Alabama A&M was at 897, and Florida A&M finished with 918. 930 is considered passing.

On the field, Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State tied for last in the SWAC East at 1-7 in league play, while MVSU went 2-10 overall and AAMU went 4-8. Florida A&M finished 5-7 overall and went 4-4 in conference.

In a related story, FAMU is preparing for its first season under new head coach Quinn Gray, while Alabama A&M (Sam Shade) and Florida A&M (Terrell Buckley) played under new head coaches in 2025.