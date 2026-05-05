AFCA endorses elimination of conference title games, expanding College Football Playoff

In a statement released by the organization on Tuesday, the American Football Coaches Association strongly endorsed ending the FBS season by the second Monday in January (you could tell because it was in bold), along with making Week 0 the permanent start to the season, the elimination of conference championship games, and expanding the College Football Playoff to "the maximum number of participants."

Moving the championship game to the second Monday in January would return the game to where it was played from the 2006 season through 2023, the final year of the 4-team bracket. The 2024 championship game was played Jan. 20, 2025, and last season's champion was crowned Jan. 19. Due to how the calendar falls, next season's championship game won't be played until Jan. 25, 2027.

To accomplish this, the AFCA suggested the elimination of conference title games and reducing the season from two off weeks to one. The AFCA also endorsed preserving a dedicated window for the Army-Navy game, which would have to take place over Thanksgiving weekend under this plan.

Under the 2026-27 calendar and with a 24-team bracket, the College Football Playoff would have to break out as follows to finish by the second Monday in January.

Dec. 4-5: Opening round

Dec. 11-12: Round of 16

Dec. 18-19: Quarterfinals

Friday, Jan. 1: Semifinals

Monday, Jan. 11: Championship game