Sources: Ian Martinez leaving East Carolina for opportunity with Navy Football

East Carolina Director of Scouting Ian Martinez has been hired as Navy’s new Director of Recruiting, sources tell FootballScoop. In the role, Martinez will oversee and manage all aspects of football recruiting and player personnel for the Midshipmen.

The move marks another rapid promotion for the 29-year-old Martinez, who has built a strong reputation in personnel and scouting roles since graduating from the University of Arizona in 2018. He began his career as a football operations assistant at Miami, then served as Director of Player Personnel at Louisiana Monroe under Terry Bowden (2021-23). Martinez spent the 2023-25 seasons as Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Appalachian State before joining East Carolina as Director of Scouting in August 2025 under head coach Blake Harrell.

At ECU, Martinez played a key role in evaluating talent and shaping the Pirates’ 2026 recruiting efforts in the American Athletic Conference. His experience identifying fits for Group of Five programs, combined with a deep background in scouting reports and player personnel, aligns well with Navy’s distinctive recruiting challenges — where prospects must excel both athletically and academically while committing to military service at the Naval Academy.Navy head coach Brian Newberry has emphasized building a sustainable pipeline of high-character, service-minded talent capable of immediate contributions. Martinez’s track record across multiple conference levels should enhance the Mids’ ability to target and secure top prospects who thrive in Annapolis’ demanding environment.

Longtime Navy recruiting leader Danny Payne will remain on staff in an advanced role focused on analytics and direct assistance to the head coach source tells FootballScoop. Payne is in his fifth year with the program and second as Executive Director of Football Recruiting and Analytics. He previously served as Director of Player Personnel at Georgia Southern before joining Navy in late 2021. His continued involvement will maintain continuity in the data-driven strategies that have fueled Navy’s recent success, including back-to-back 10-win seasons and reclaiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The hire arrives as Navy seeks to sustain its upward trajectory into the 2026 season. Martinez is expected to transition quickly to Annapolis, where compressed recruiting timelines and the academy’s rigorous standards require sharp evaluation instincts and a nuanced understanding of fit.

Navy kicks off the season September 5th vs Towson.