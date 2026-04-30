Matt Doyle Resigns from Stanford Football After Remarkable 26-Year Career

Matt Doyle, one of the most respected and enduring figures in Stanford Football, has resigned after 26 seasons of extraordinary service to the program, a source confirmed to FootballScoop.

Doyle first arrived on The Farm in 2000 and quickly became one of the most respected and trusted members of Stanford Football. He rose through the ranks—from assistant athletic director and director of football operations (2007-13) to associate AD, then senior associate AD and director of football operations and player development. Most recently, in February 2026, he was promoted to associate general manager for football administration, player development, and alumni relations. Throughout every chapter, Doyle embodied institutional knowledge, quiet leadership, and an unmatched commitment to the student-athletes, coaches, and alumni who call Stanford home.

Few people have touched as many aspects of the program as Doyle. He managed the football budget, orchestrated team travel and bowl game logistics, directed Stanford Football Camps and Clinics, and oversaw game-day operations and community outreach. He played a central role in major facility upgrades, including the 2013 renovation of the football wing in the Arrillaga Family Sports Center and the opening of the Stanford Stadium Fieldhouse in 2015—projects that directly improved the daily experience for players and staff alike.

Beyond logistics, Doyle poured his energy into people. He created the Card4Life program, a mobile app and initiative that connects current and former Cardinal football players with Silicon Valley leaders, academic resources, and career opportunities. He also help create Stanford Football Alumni United, building a vibrant network that fosters mentorship, career development, engagement, and lifelong support for generations of letterwinners. His work extended nationally as well: he served on the Rose Bowl Game Advisory Committee and the College Football Playoff Advisory Committee, and he has long been an adjunct professor in the University of San Francisco’s sport management program.

Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck captured Doyle’s value perfectly earlier this year: “Matt is an incredibly valuable piece of the Stanford football program, and in many ways is the glue of our staff. He provides unique expertise across many fields and has a work ethic that is unmatched.”

A 1998 UC Davis graduate who played baseball for the Aggies and later taught history, government, and journalism at his alma mater Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, Doyle brought a teacher’s heart and an administrator’s precision to every role. In December 2012, he was named FootballScoop’s Director of Football Operations of the Year—an honor nominated and voted on by his peers across the country that spoke volumes about the respect he commanded in the profession.