What's the next offensive innovation on Mike Macdonald's radar?

Last season, Mike Macdonald's run with the Seattle Seahawks put the rest of the league on notice as their body of work cemented his status as one of the brightest young coaches in the NFL.

While leading the franchise to a record 14 regular season wins, Macdonald led Seattle to the #1 seed in the NFC, and eventually led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history with their 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

The victory on the game's biggest stage made him the third-youngest head coach in Super Bowl history and just the ninth first-time head coach to win a title within their first two seasons on the job.

Despite being under 40, Macdonald has seen a lot of offensive innovation between nearly a decade with the Baltimore Ravens where he rose from intern to coaching the linebackers and defensive backs and eventually took over as their defensive coordinator coupled with a season in the Big Ten working under Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines.

Asked recently what he sees as the next wave of offensive innovation and what the biggest scheme related story in the NFL seems to be right now, he provided a response that a lot of coaches will find intriguing.

"I think it's people being able to build different pictures out of different personnels. So in other words, building, you know, 22, 13 personnel pictures out of 11, building 11 pictures out of 12 and 13 and bigger personnels, try to manipulate defenses"

"You know, defenses I think we're still kind of figuring out...what we've done is we've tried to stay in the same, you know, structure personnel-wise to not let, you know, offenses know exactly what structure we're going to be in until they take the ball."

"But that's easier said than done. You know, you got to be able to, you know, match those looks and be able to stop, you know, whatever they're trying to do. So you need special players like we have, which is fortunate that they're on our team and they're not going anywhere."

Widely regarded as one of the top defensive minds in football, those comments will carry a lot of weight with a lot of offensive-minded guys.

Heading into the NFL Draft tomorrow, Seattle holds just four picks including the final pick of the first round at the 32nd spot. They also have a 2nd round pick (#62), 3rd round pick (#96) and then don't pick again until their final pick with pick #188 in the sixth round.

What does Mike Macdonald think is the biggest scheme story in the NFL right now?



Teams “being able to build pictures out of different personnels.”



What are offenses doing and how is he counteracting it? This is the good stuff. pic.twitter.com/0vgLHF6o4G — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 21, 2026