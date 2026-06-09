It was just a handful of seasons ago that Eric Bieniemy was among the hottest coordinators set to land an NFL head coaching opportunity.

That's the next logical step after helping to build one of the league's top offenses under the direction of Andy Reid in Kansas City. Bieniemy began as the running backs coach from 2013-17 before helping lead the franchise to Super Bowl LIV and LVII titles as offensive coordinator from 2018-22. After being passed over for multiple NFL head coaching opportunities despite his success in KC, Bieniemy left the shadow of Andy Reid for the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator and play caller with the Commanders. That lasted just one season, and he headed to the college level for an opportunity with DeShaun Foster at UCLA as their offensive coordinator. That also lasted just one season after the Bruins ranked 126th nationally in scoring he was let go following the season.

The change led to to him landing on the staff of another offensive innovator, coaching the running backs on Ben Johnson's staff with the Chicago Bears for a breakout 2025 season coaching the running backs. After Matt Nagy departed left his role with the Chiefs, Reid jumped at the opportunity to welcome Bieniemy back to Kansas City and the two have reunited as Bieniemy steps back into his old role with the offensive coordinator title.

Known as a coach that leads with a passionate edge, Bieniemy spoke recently about how he's approaching his return to Kansas City with Reid while connecting with some new and old faces from his previous stint with the organization.

During one of his answers, Bieniemy touched the imaginary sign that's posted outside their offensive meeting room.

"We have an imaginary sign outside the door that says 'We are hiring all applicants.' But at the end of the day we want these guys to make sure that they're reapplying every single day."

"We can't get comfortable and not enjoy the fundamentals that we have to work on every single day. I think, more than anything, that's what we have to do. So, we got to get comfortable being uncomfortable, but on top of that, we've got to continue to work. We can't get bored with the little things that is going to help us to grow."

"When I say the little things, it's not necessarily taking place on the football field, it's how we enter the building, it's what we're doing in the weight room, it's what we're doing in the training room, it's what we're doing in our meeting rooms. So we have to make sure we aren't taking anything for granted because those little things end up adding up for either good reasons or bad reasons, so we want to make sure that our perception becomes our reality."

Hear more from the veteran NFL coordinator in the clip.