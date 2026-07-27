North Carolina has placed GM Michael Lombardi on paid admistrative leave

North Carolina has placed general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, the school announced.

In a brief statement, UNC said that "as is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further," adding that the move "has no reflection on the merits."

While no timeline was attached to the leave, ESPN and On3 share that it is related to an HR complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee which is tied to an internal investigation.

For a program that has spent the last 19 months selling a pro-style front office as its edge, even referring to themselves as the 33rd NFL team at times, this is a significant development. Lombardi was the centerpiece of that pitch.

When Bill Belichick took the UNC job in December 2024, Lombardi came with him as general manager, importing the NFL personnel structure the two had built together over decades. Their working relationship traces back to the Cleveland Browns in 1991, and Lombardi later spent time on Belichick's staff in New England from 2014 to 2016, winning two Super Bowls in that span. The idea in Chapel Hill was to run a college roster the way an NFL front office runs a 53-man roster, with Lombardi handling personnel and Belichick coaching the team.

He was paid like the centerpiece, too. Lombardi signed a three-year deal worth $4.5 million and made north of $1.5 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid general manager in college football. His buyout was reported as the largest among GMs at the position as well.

The results have not matched the investment yet. North Carolina went 4-8 in Belichick's debut season, and the Tar Heels were shut out of the 2026 NFL Draft, ending a stretch of at least one Tar Heel selection every year since 2016. The offseason brought heavy roster turnover, with UNC adding more than 60 players as Belichick and Lombardi worked to reshape the depth chart around their first full recruiting cycle.

The tenure has drawn plenty of outside noise, from a reported fundraising trip to Saudi Arabia two weeks before the 2025 season opener to ongoing questions from NFL personnel people about the talent on the roster. Lombardi, for his part, had pushed back publicly on what he called "fake rumors and fake stories."

What the leave means for UNC's personnel operation heading into the fall, and who steps in day to day, is not yet clear. The school's statement closed the door on further comment for now.

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