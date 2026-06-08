Division II program announces a June head coaching change

The University of Jamestown is keeping it in the family as it navigates its transition from an NAIA institution to part of the NCAA Division II and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). The university announced today that Brian Mistro is moving from his role as head football coach into the athletic director spot.

With Mistro moving into the athletic department’s top seat, a familiar face is stepping back onto the sidelines. Former Jimmies head coach and current associate head coach Tom Dosch will officially step back into the role of head football coach.

Mistro, a former Jimmie safety and team captain who graduated in 2009, has been Jamestown’s head football coach since 2019. Recently inducted into the UJ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024, Mistro is currently pursuing a Doctor of Leadership degree at the university.

He steps into the Athletic Director role following the departure of Austin Hieb, who recently accepted a position at South Dakota State (FCS).

"I believe strongly in the mission of this university and the impact athletics can have on the lives of students," Mistro said in the school's statement. "I look forward to serving our coaches, staff, and student-athletes as we continue building something special together."

Tom Dosch is a highly recognizable name with deep ties to Upper Midwest football. Dosch previously led the Jimmies from 2004 to 2007, compiling 25 wins and a number of honors including a Dakota Athletic Conference championship and consecutive NAIA playoff appearances. Also worth noting, Dosch actually coached Mistro during his first stint in Jamestown.

Dosch also spent a decade as the head coach at Northern State University (2010–2019), where he won 53 games and was named the NSIC Coach of the Year in 2014. His extensive resume also includes assistant coaching stops at the FCS level at the University of North Dakota and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program once again," Dosch shared. "The University of Jamestown has always held a special place in my heart. I'm excited to continue the work of developing outstanding young men. And we're looking forward to playing highly competitive football in the fall."

With Spring ball in the rearview mirror and Fall camp just around the corner, the internal promotion ensures important continuity for the Jimmies program who are coming off a 1-9 campaign as they continue their transition to Division II.