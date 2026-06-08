Sources: Multiple states running into resistance as they pursue coach-to-player communication

Since the NCAA approved one-way in-helmet communication in April 2024, FBS teams have used a “green dot” player on the field to receive coach instructions.

The feed automatically cuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock or at the snap. After two full seasons, most programs have ironed out the operational details.

That success has naturally raised a question at the high school level: When will coach-to-player communication reach Friday nights?

Traditional walkie-talkie-to-headset systems present two major obstacles. First, helmet manufacturers are reluctant to allow modifications that insert receivers, citing liability if something goes wrong. Second, managing fair cutoff timing across vastly different programs ranging from resource-rich 3,000-student powerhouses to rural six-man schools with 350 students, would be a logistical nightmare.

Like most things when it comes to football, Texas is at the epicenter, where they have been the proving grounds for a cleaner, more equitable solution.

In April 2024, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) approved wearable technology for in-game use, just a year after allowing tablets on the sideline and in the press box.

GoRout, an established leader in wearable devices for baseball and softball that was originally designed with football in mind, quickly outfitted nearly 170 Texas high school football programs last fall, spanning from the largest 6A schools to six-man teams.

Their post-season survey of participating coaches delivered strong results, including:

79% used the wrist-worn devices for offense only.

used the wrist-worn devices for offense only. Nearly 90% rated pregame setup as easy or very easy.

rated pregame setup as easy or very easy. By season’s end, 77% found overall implementation easy or very easy (just 4% called it difficult).

Perhaps most importantly in the data shared with FootballScoop, coaches were asked if they would recommend wearable technology to teams in other states.

The results? A resounding 92.2% said yes.

The devices, essentially durable smartwatches on the wrist, deliver brief messages & images from coaches to players on the field. They’re affordable, require no helmet modification, and work consistently for both large and small programs. The NAIA level has become the latest to adopt the on-field technology for this fall, and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools and the Sunshine State Athletics Association of Florida have also followed suit.

This concept is not entirely new to high school and college athletics. Both the NFHS (for high school) and NCAA (for college) already permit one-way electronic communication from the dugout / coach to the catcher for pitch calling — a setup functionally identical to an offensive coordinator sending plays to a quarterback.

Coaches in the dugout use a tablet or device to transmit pitch calls or adjustments.

The catcher (on the field) receives the information via a wearable device, earpiece, or wrist display.

Communication is strictly one-way (no player-to-coach replies), limited to defense, and the coach must remain in the dugout.

These rules took effect in high school baseball starting in 2024, with many states and programs adopting tools from GoRout and similar providers. College baseball approved one-way devices even earlier. The technology has proven reliable for speeding up games, improving accuracy, and enhancing strategy — all while maintaining competitive balance.

Football’s proposed wearable system mirrors this model: coach off the field → key player (or multiple players) on the field, one-way, game-day execution.

That leads us to the purpose of this piece, as a number of states and their associations or coaching associations have started to inquire about bringing wearable technology to their state, but are hitting a some resistance.

Sources tell FootballScoop multiple state associations have approached the National Federation of State High School Associations in recent months about exploring wearable technology in-game, only to be told there is “no demand” nationally and that the topic will not be pursued. Texas was able to move forward because the UIL follows college rules and operates outside NFHS governance, and the same for the SSAA in Florida which is comprised of about 140 schools.

After reaching out to the NFHS for comment, they shared that they have "a very deliberate, measured approach in adopting new technologies," and added that they "don't move fast" when it comes to that kind of stuff.

Last year, the NFHS Football Rules Committee did take some action though, they passed Rule 1-5-3c(2), which allows "fixed electronic signals" and non-audio methods for play signaling - opening the door for coaches to use large video boards on the side - while still prohibiting players between the numbers from watching video. Who knew there was such demand for giant video board signs? Surprising to say the least.

It is our understanding that state associations are free to adopt wearable coach-to-player communications, however deciding to depart from the NFHS rule structure is likely to lead to the state association losing their seat at the table of the annual NFHS rules meeting, and that has kept states from fully pursuing an adoption of the technology with their high school football programs. The next time the Football Rules Committee is expected to meet to make any substantial rule changes will be in January 2027.

Coaches across the country have continued to express genuine interest in simple, reliable wearable solutions.

The clearest way to demonstrate that demand to leadership at NFHS is through a unified voice.

If you believe high school football should have access to affordable coach-to-player communication technology, please take this short survey linked here.

Your input will help show state associations and the NFHS see exactly how much demand exists.