Auburn, Nebraska moving forward with major stadium projects

While every other week there's a hearing on Capitol Hill about how spending is out of control, two schools in the Big Ten and SEC on Friday announced they're moving forward with major stadium renovations.

Auburn's board of trustees have approved the $323 Jordan-Hare North End Zone project, while Nebraska's regents will consider a $600 million project, entitled "Big Red Rebuild," at their meeting next Friday.

Both projects will connect their respective East and West grandstands with luxury seating and new concession stands and restrooms, but that isn't really the point. Auburn and Nebraska don't view themselves as the neighbor around the block turning his bonus check into an outdoor kitchen, they view their similar but respective projects as means to a necessary end. Scour the schools' respective announcements and you'll find the same phrase.

Auburn

“The Jordan-Hare North Project will benefit Auburn for generations, elevating the experience for all fans on football Saturdays while also enhancing the campus community year-round," AD John Cohen said.

Nebraska

"We have listened intently to Nebraska fans and are building a best-in-class fan experience that will also drive revenue for the University of Nebraska, create exciting new year-round programming for Nebraskans," said AD Troy Dannen.

Translation: Both schools are turning their stadiums into money-makers. Owning the land outside the arena and using the space to make money is the latest innovation in the professional sports stadium space -- it's why my local NBA and NHL teams are each looking to leave our perfectly-fine arena to play to build their own venues -- and this is the equivalent in the college space. To pay athletes and keep up with the other rising costs in college athletics, schools are looking to make money on the 358 days a year in which their football stadium is not hosting a game.

"Annual revenue from the new stadium is expected to reach $95 million, an increase of over 40% above current levels and positions Nebraska to compete and lead at the highest level in a rapidly evolving college athletics landscape," Nebraska's announcement said.

"This project represents a bold step forward for Auburn—an investment designed to deliver impact every day of the year. Through its intentional, multi-use design, the facility will seamlessly serve both the student experience and football gamedays, maximizing value through shared, 365-day activation," Auburn said.

Nebraska only offered two renderings, but this one portrays an intimidating site as opponents drive toward the south end zone.





Auburn's announcement included dozens of renderings of new premium seating area -- the field-level club is called the Kick Six Club -- but my favorite touch is importing the iconic scoreboard onto the ceiling of Shug's Food Hall.