Head of college football's referees to retire

There is no one official in charge of college football. But there is one official in charge of college football officials, and he's retiring.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that Steve Shaw, its secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials, will retire effective Sept. 1.

Shaw succeeded Rogers Redding as the NCAA's secretary-rules editor in 2017, and was named the organization's first national coordinator of officials in 2020. There's no word yet on if the NCAA will replace Shaw with one official or two.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve and work in college football," Shaw said. "The relationships and friendships with commissioners, coaches, players, media and most of all my fellow officials are the memories I will always cherish. There are many issues and challenges for college football today, but on the field between the lines, we have a masterpiece of a game. I look forward to working hard through the summer supporting everyone as we get ready for a great 2026 season and then look ahead to starting my next chapter."

Shaw came to the NCAA after serving as the SEC's coordinator of officials, a role he assumed in 2011, and added the same duties for the Sun Belt in 2014. Before that, he spent 22 seasons as a game officials, donning the zebra stripes for two national title games, six BCS bowl games, and four SEC Championships.

In his national roles, Shaw worked to develop consistent policies and procedures across college football, and to increase the transparency by officials to the football-consuming public.