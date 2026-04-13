Ryan Day's message to Buckeye recruits: "If you're not a 1st or 2nd rounder, this probably isn't the right place for you."

Few programs have developed NFL talent like Ohio State has under multiple head coaches over the years.

The Buckeyes have seen 490 players selected in the NFL Draft since its inception back in 1936, and 97 of those (or nearly 20%) have been taken in the first-round.

While he was asked about the historic development of the wide receiver position in Columbus on former Buckeye defensive lineman and NFL veteran Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast recently, Day shared just how high the standard is at every position.

"Across the board at Ohio State, there's an expectation when you come here, you're coming to be a first or second-rounder, regardless of your position."

Not only is that the standard for those set to graduate from Ohio State, but it's also what players who have dreams and aspirations of wearing the Scarlet and Gray as well.

"Just like if we don't games and championships, they're going to find a new coach. Well if you're not a first or second-rounder then this probably isn't the right place for you."

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, set to take place Thursday April 23rd through Saturday April 25th, the Buckeyes are expected to hear a number of their guys called within the first 10-15 picks.

USA Today's latest mock draft has linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs as well as receiver Carnell Tate all going in the first ten picks, with defensive tackle Kayden McDonald also expected to go later in the first round.

Since taking over the head coaching role back in 2019, Day has seen 14 Buckeyes go in the first round through his first six seasons in charge, and while that lacks a #1 overall pick, it does include a pair of guys that went #2 overall in Chase Young (2020) and CJ Stroud (2023).

While the loss of receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline - who developed NFL receivers at a clip perhaps better than anyone in college football history - was a significant blow to the staff, Day was able to score big with Matt Patricia agreeing to a new deal to stay in Columbus as defensive coordinator after spurning NFL interest, and the hire of former Steelers offensive coordinator and former NFL head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. Having both those guys overseeing each side of the ball will prove to be beneficial in not only the on-field product and player development for the NFL, but also in attracting those future first and second-rounders like Day mentions both from the high school ranks, as well as top portal players.

NEW: Ohio State has STRICT recruiting standards:



Ryan Day: “If you’re not a first or second rounder, then this probably isn’t the right place for you.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/GzuolZI4E7 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) April 11, 2026