NCAA to allow college, high school athletes to hire agents

Your favorite college football head coach may soon find himself across the negotiating table from Drew Rosenhaus.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet on Tuesday officially approved a new rule allowing athletes to sign with agents prior to entering college and maintain their eligibility.

Previously, active college athletes were allowed to sign with agents only to negotiate on NIL deals. Now, current and prospective college athletes will be permitted to hire agents to represent them in all facets. This will allow agents to negotiate directly with schools for their client's piece of the rev-share pie.

"These proposed changes reflect ongoing work by Division I members to modernize our rules to align with the current era of college sports," said Illinois AD and DI Cabinet chairman Josh Whitman. "As Division I members proceed with reviewing all eligibility rules in the months ahead, our focus will be establishing rules that have objective criteria that can be consistently applied for both prospects and current student-athletes."

Elsewhere, the Cabinet allowed athletes to accept prize money in their respective sports without compromising their eligibility, and adopted a rule requiring athletes with opt-in professional drafts (football, basketball) to withdraw from said draft in order to compete in college athletics.