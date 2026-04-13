Wisconsin AD takes job at Big Ten offices; what's it mean for Luke Fickell?

Wisconsin athletics director Chris McIntosh is leaving Madison for Rosemont.

The Big Ten announced Monday that McIntosh has joined its suburban Chicago headquarters as deputy commissioner for strategy. If you're wondering what a deputy commissioner for strategy does, the newly-created position will "advise the Commissioner and lead overall strategy development for the conference." Presumably, McIntosh will be the Big Ten's point person for all things revenue share, Collegiate Sports Commission, federal eligibility laws, and everything else dominating college athletics on a daily basis.

“As intercollegiate athletics continues to change at an unprecedented pace, it is essential for the Big Ten Conference to maintain its role as a national leader in academic and athletic excellence,” said commissioner Tony Petitti. “To ensure we support our 18 institutions at the highest level possible, it is important to reinforce our leadership team with additional strategic experience. We are excited to add Chris at such a transformational time and know his experience as an athletics director, administrator and student-athlete in the Big Ten will serve him well in this role.”

On the surface, McIntosh's departure is a blow for the security of head football coach Luke Fickell.

The former Badger spent much of his remaining capital in retaining the embattled head coach last November, saying, "Every aspect of our program will be evaluated and scrutinized. It starts at the top -- with me, with Coach Fickell. It ends to our coaching staff, everyone that's within our program. One of the things that I'm most pleased with is the alignment that we have from the top, the alignment for the need for us to invest in our program."

Fickell is 17-21 in three seasons in Madison, and one of the Big Ten's most consistent winners throughout the '90s, '00s, and '10s has struggled its way through the '20s, going 10-17 under the current regime. Fickell declined an extension after posting a 4-8 mark (2-7 B1G) last season.

"I respect his request and determined that the current terms of Luke's contract will be maintained," McIntosh said back in February. "Luke is completely focused on a successful 2026 campaign. There is no one more competitive than Luke, and he holds himself to the highest standards. He is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of everyone connected to Wisconsin -- his own, the team's, the university's, alumni, supporters, fans, and the entire state."

In a way, McIntosh's departure may not be all that determinative toward Fickell's future anyway. The Badgers open with likely preseason No. 1 Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, but afterward play a Big Ten schedule that does not feature Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, or Michigan. Anything less than eight wins against that slate, and Fickell could be out no matter who sits in the AD chair.



