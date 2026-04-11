In a less than great development just hours before kickoff, Columbus Aviators head coach and former Ohio State star Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested on a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge in Tarrant County, Texas.

According to public inmate records from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Ginn — listed under his full name, Theodore Ginn — was booked into custody today, Saturday, April 11, 2026, by the Euless Police Department. The charge is listed as “Driving While Intoxicated.” A mugshot from the booking was widely circulated on social media Saturday.

Ginn, hired in December 2025 as the inaugural head coach of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators, is a beloved Ohio State icon. The Cleveland native starred for the Buckeyes from 2004–06 as a dynamic wide receiver and return specialist. He helped lead Ohio State to the 2006 BCS National Championship Game and left Columbus as one of the program’s most explosive playmakers in the return game.

The timing could not be worse for the Aviators. Columbus is scheduled to play the Dallas Renegades tomorrow, at 11 a.m. CT. Multiple UFL insiders, including journalist James Larsen of PFN/UFL Newsroom, reported that offensive coordinator Todd Haley — a veteran NFL coach with prior head-coaching experience — is expected to serve as interim head coach for the contest.

No official statement has been released yet by the UFL or the Columbus Aviators as of Saturday evening. The team entered the weekend with an 0-2 record in its inaugural UFL season.

This marks a difficult early chapter for Ginn in his first head-coaching role. The Aviators had hoped to leverage his deep Ohio ties and football pedigree to build excitement in the Columbus market.

Sunday morning update> Tedd Ginn has posted that he is taking full responsibility for his actions.

I want to address the situation that took place over the weekend.



I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve always believed in accountability and now it’s my turn to live that standard.



I understand the responsibility that comes with being a… pic.twitter.com/Z8d2o7Hr9H — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) April 12, 2026