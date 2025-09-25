Inside Scoop: Coaches, Jobs -- Big Ten Conference

The coaching carousel stops for no man nor any league. Today, FootballScoop continues Inside Scoop -- members-only content in which our college football insiders provide candid thoughts on which jobs are likely to open towards the end of this season, assistants that are high on search firms lists, and more.

As we delve into the Big Ten Conference, it already sits alongside the ACC and Big 12 as a Power Conference with a head coaching post open.

UCLA fired DeShaun Foster earlier this month on the heels of a humiliating loss to Jason Eck's first-year New Mexico squad and after an season-opening blowout-loss against Utah. Foster lasted just 15 games.

After opening the series a few weeks ago with an in-depth examination of the ACC, and following that up with our look at the Big 12 Conference, the Inside Scoop series continues this week with the coast-to-coast powerhouse, Big Ten Conference, that has claimed the past two College Football Playoff Championships* (though Michigan had its former head coach receive a record NCAA ban and additional coaches suspended).

**Premium membership costs $5 / month (if paid annually) and provides access to all FootballScoop content and also removes all ads while logged in.**

Go Premium







Information and opinion are based on discussions with coaches, agents and administrators in the conference and throughout college football.