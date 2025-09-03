Inside Scoop: Jobs & Coaches - ACC programs

Today, FootballScoop launches Inside Scoop -- members-only content in which our college football insiders provide candid thoughts on which jobs are likely to open towards the end of this season, assistants that are high on search firms lists, and more.

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Information and opinion is based on discussions with coaches, agents and administrators in the conference and throughout college football.

We begin today with a look at each program in the ACC.

The flow of dollars directly from schools to players as well as the massive investment of NIL dollars has changed the perspective and the stresses of coaches, administrators, University leaders and donors. The impact this will have on coaching contracts is coming and many in the profession expect significant change over the next two to three seasons as the economics shift.

With revenue-sharing cascading down throughout college athletics most prominently at its Power Conference football programs, are coaches set up for even fewer years to build, rebuild or regain success?

Five- and six-year builds, overwhelmingly, are as antiquated as wishbones and triple-options. Play fast. Coach faster. Get fired fastest?

In a segment today, that is going to be a staple feature of our Fall coverage, FootballScoop is examining the states of the union across all FBS programs beginning in the Atlantic Coast Conference.