Inside Scoop: Jobs and Coaches -- Big 12 Conference

Today, FootballScoop continues Inside Scoop -- members-only content in which our college football insiders provide candid thoughts on which jobs are likely to open towards the end of this season, assistants that are high on search firms lists, and more.

After opening the series last week with an in-depth examination of the ACC, the Inside Scoop series continues this week with the highly entertaining, potentially seismic-shifting Big 12 Conference.

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Information and opinion are based on discussions with coaches, agents and administrators in the conference and throughout college football.

Let’s reiterate what a prominent agent told us once again this week: “This is going to be a very active cycle.”