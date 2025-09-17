South Carolina D-line coach Travian Robertson releases statement following head-on collision

Through his attorney, South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson released a statement on Wednesday, filling in blanks and offering next steps following his head-on collision on Aug. 22. Most importantly, Robertson is home and focused on healing. However, Robertson's attorney described the injuries he sustained as "life-changing" and that his recovery "has been and will continue to be a journey." Robertson's attorney implies he was struck by a driver under the influence of alcohol, and the statement says Robertson's law firm plans to "investigate zealously" on behalf of their client.

Coach Travian Robertson, defensive line coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, has released the following statement to address his condition and ongoing recovery following a severe August 22, 2025 motor vehicle collision.

Mr. Robertson sustained severe and life-changing injuries so far requiring a total of five surgeries for internal and external damage when he was struck head-on by a driver who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and crossed the center line.

"Keittany, our three boys, and I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support we have received from the community in the weeks since my accident. It has been and will continue to be a journey, but I am grateful to God my life was spared. My current focus is on recovery and rehabilitation so I can get back to being the husband, father, and coach I am called to be." The Robertson family extends their sincere gratitude to the firefighters, medical personnel and bystanders at the scene, and the medical personnel at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Mr. Robertson was released from the hospital on Friday, September 5, 2025 after a 14-day hospitalization, including 10 grueling days in the Intensive Care Unit. At this time, the family is asking for privacy as Mr. Robertson focuses on healing.

The Robertson family is represented by Shea Brighthop of Cavanaugh & Thickens, LLC of Columbia, South Carolina. "Our clients are facing an uphill battle including medical treatment, rehabilitation, and tremendous life change. It is our honor to advocate and investigate zealously for the Robertson family."

Asked about Robertson on Tuesday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said he was able to see the team recently, with assistance from his wife, Keittany. “He’s making progress,” Beamer said. “He wasn’t in the building last Thursday, but he was over here in the parking lot after practice. Players got to see him, coaches got to see him. His wife drove him over and he wanted to see everybody. We’re in communication with him and talking regularly and he’s getting better every day.”