It's often said that Greg Sankey is the most powerful person in college football, by virtue of his station as the highest-ranking official in the nation's best football conference. Well, this newly-created position wouldn't outrank Sankey, but it will run football for the conference that, for the past 20 years or so, has run college football.

The SEC is hiring an Associate Commissioner for Football, and has contracted Parker Executive Search to run the process to find that person. The job description is posted below:

The Associate Commissioner for Football will provide leadership and oversight for football operations, policy, and stakeholder engagement within the Southeastern Conference. This role serves as the Conference’s primary liaison to head football coaches, football administrators, and national organizations, ensuring alignment with the SEC’s mission and responsiveness to the evolving collegiate athletics landscape. Key areas of responsibility include football competition standards, policy advisement on national governance issues (NIL, transfer policies, College Football Playoff, employment models), enhancement of officiating and scheduling practices, and advancing student-athlete welfare and program integrity.

The conference's 4-page position description makes it sound as if they're trying to hire Nick Saban, or the closest person to Nick Saban they can find. Among the job duties:

- Serve as a credible and trusted leader, leveraging football experience (coaching and/or operations) to inform decisions among head coaches, administrators, and stakeholders.

- Lead all head football coach meetings by setting agendas, facilitating strategic dialogue, andd riving alignment among some of the sport’s most accomplished and high-profile leaders; whileserving as a trusted connector and relationship builder who can guide the room, foster collaboration, and uphold the SEC’s football culture.

- Lead football-specific initiatives that support student-athlete welfare, competitive equity, and holistic development, ensuring alignment with SEC values and priorities.

In short, you're going to be leading meetings with 16 multi-millionaire head coaches. You'd better be comfortable sitting at the head of that table. Qualifications include:

- Progressive experience in football administration, coaching, or executive-level leadership within collegiate or professional football is required, with demonstrated leadership in high-profile or high-stakes environments preferred.

- Demonstrated success managing football-specific operations and strategy at the highest levels with a track record of leading complex initiatives and contributing to the strategic advancement of the sport, is preferred.

- Deep understanding of the current and emerging structure, governance, and cultural dynamics of college football—including issues related to athlete employment models, NIL, expanded CFP, health and safety protocols, and roster management in the transfer portal era.

- Hands-on experience with football operations, including scheduling models, officiating oversight, game day management, and policy development. Ability to lead with clarity on matters that influence competitive equity, media exposure, and postseason access.

- Proven ability to build and sustain relationships with athletic directors, head coaches, game officials, campus leaders, bowl executives, TV partners, and media. Adept at aligning stakeholders around common objectives while navigating high-pressure dynamics.

- Skilled at building consensus among diverse constituents—including university presidents, athletic directors, head coaches, television partners, student-athletes, and national governing bodies.