Top Florida high school quarterback transferring schools after two games

If you're not a fan of the college transfer portal, the Florida high school scene is going to blow your mind.

A few weeks back, Teddy Bridgewater was suspended after controversially asking for donations after spending his own money to fund some unconventional things for his state championship Miami Northwestern (FL) program last season. Those unconventional expenses included things like a mobile recovery service and paying for Uber rides for players.

Bridgewater was issued a suspension, and shortly after that decision came down, the veteran NFL quarterback decided to come out of retirement and re-enter the league, signing with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

As with any head coach leaving a program coming off a state title, Bridgewater's decision was expected to have a ripple effect on the team's roster.

The team entered the season led by senior quarterback Leon Strawder, who helped bring that coveted 3A state title trophy home last year, but now the coveted quarterback who threw for 41 touchdowns last year is reportedly on the move.

Strawder's representatives confirmed to Rivals that he is transferring to American Heritage (FL), a program that is ranked by MaxPreps as one of the top 25 high school programs in the country

There he joins a loaded quarterback room that currently includes Dia Bell, who is committed to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns at Texas.

How can that happen? Well, much to the ire of high school coaches in the state, Florida's leadership has allowed kids to transfer at any point during the regular season for several years now, enabling what many coaches around the country consider a true "Wild West" environment where educational athletics is second to athletics.

Rules in Florida would allow Strawder to play as early as next week, when American Heritage is set to take on Miami Central HS (FL).

The move won't exactly leave the Miami Northwestern program without a quarterback though.

Neimann Lawrence, a 2028 prospect, transferred in during the off season after leading Ransom Everglades to a 6-4 finish. Despite being just a freshman, Lawrence threw for over 2,800 yards and 31 touchdowns and has a bright future ahead of him as he takes the reigns after previously splitting time with Strawder through the first few weeks of the season.

After a 1-1 start to the season, with a win over St. Joseph Prep (Philadelphia, PA) before losing a single-score game to Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), American Heritage is set for a nationally ranked game this week against Edna Karr (LA). The two teams will face off in the Caesars Superdome in what is sure to be a blockbuster game for both programs.