College Football Pick'em: 2025 - Week 3

Who knows, maybe this will be the week things make sense once again, meaning Scott retakes his rightful place atop the leaderboard.

As for the games, we've got two pieces you want to read / listen to before you wager any American currency. First, On the Line - Zach's weekly Missal loaded with nuggets for all to enjoy. For those who prefer to learn through the spoken word, The FootballScoop Podcast has an in-depth preview of the best games in Week Three.