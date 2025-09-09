Justin Fuente joins College Football Playoff staff

We've always said they need more coaches at the College Football Playoff, and on Tuesday the CFP hired another one. Sort of.

The CFP has hired former Memphis and Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente to serve as its first senior advisor for football. What does a senior advisor for football do, you ask? Will Fuente take the Selection Committee into the film room to explain the intricacies of Matt Patricia's coverages or break down the Georgia running game? Maybe a little compare and contrast between the third-place ACC team and the fifth-place SEC team? Not quite.

Essentially, Fuente will work along with the CFP's back-office staff and as a liaison to the schools and conferences to help the actual game operations run more smoothly. From the CFP:

In this newly-created role, Fuente will be responsible for providing guidance on designated operational matters that enhance the overall quality of the CFP, including consulting with the FBS conference offices, NCAA, NCAA National Coordinator of Football Officiating and the CFP's Chief Medical Officer. He will also work with the CFP staff on the implementation of playoff policies and best practices related to game operations, officiating, technology and other policy considerations.

Sounds like Fuente will be a senior advisor for football operations rather than a tape breaker-downer for the committee.

"We are excited to have Justin joining the CFP," Clark said. "He is well respected among his peers in college football, has an impressive knowledge of the game and understands the perspective of coaches and players. He will be a great fit for our team."

Fuente was last seen taking the color analyst job for TCU's radio team. The CFP staff offices out of Irving, roughly a half-hour drive to Fort Worth, so presumably he'll be able to handle both jobs simultaneously.