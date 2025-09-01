A study of starting quarterbacks in the Group of 5

After wrapping up our study of Power 4 quarterbacks last week, today we look at the Group of 5. The plan was to get this out last week, but with so many jobs open until game day, it was easiest to just wait and see who took the first snap.

As expected, the trend lines we saw in the P4 were exaggerated in the G5. It's far more likely to find a G5 quarterback on his (second, or third, or fourth) school than it is to find a guy starting his third season for the school he signed with out of high school. The upshot for the few G5 QB1s that applies to -- Keyone Jenkins at FIU, Jaylen Raynor at Arkansas State -- is that they have great chances to legitimately become some of the most beloved players in their school's history.

However, the typical G5 QB1 is in his fourth or fifth year of college and was forced out of his previous school by injury, coaching change, or circumstance. The MAC will start two home-grown quarterbacks this season; Conference USA will start three. In all, more Group of 5 schools will start multi-time transfers than homegrown quarterbacks, especially when taking the service academies out of the equation.

22 of 68 starters signed with their current program out of high school

44 of 68 are utilizing first-time starters

61 of 68 starters redshirted at some point in their careers

G5 QB1s by Signing Class

2025: 0

2024: 4

2023: 14

2022: 22

2021: 12

2020: 11

2019: 5

G5 QB1s by Home State

15: Texas

13: California

5: Arizona, Florida

4: Georgia

3: North Carolina

2: Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia

1: Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, West Virginia

G5 QB1s by Recruiting Ranking

5-star: 1

Top 100 4-star: 1

4-star, 101 or below: 8

3-star: 39

2-star: 2

Unrated: 17

We've been keeping cumulative data throughout this project thus far, but rather than dump a treasure trove of information at the bottom of this article, we'll package it all into a standalone article. (All recruiting rankings via 247Sports composite; all stats were taken before the season-opener.)

AMERICAN

DeWayne Coleman, Army

first-time starter as a senior; signed with Army out of Selma, Texas; unrated recruit in the class of 2022

Conner Harrell, Charlotte

redshirt junior with two starts (none at UC); signed with North Carolina out of Alabaster, Ala.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Katin Houser, East Carolina

redshirt junior with seven starts; signed with Michigan State out of Anaheim, Calif.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2022

Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic

redshirt junior with 12 starts (none at FAU); signed with Western Kentucky out of Bowling Green, Ky.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Brendon Lewis, Memphis

sixth-year senior with 12 starts (none at Memphis); signed with Colorado out of Melissa, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Blake Horvath, Navy

senior with 12 starts; signed with Navy out of Hilliard, Ohio; unrated recruit in the class of 2022

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

redshirt freshman with one start; signed with North Texas out of Austin, Texas; unrated recruit in the class of 2024

Chase Jenkins, Rice

first-year starter as a redshirt sophomore; signed with Rice out of Katy, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

Byrum Brown, South Florida

redshirt junior with 22 starts; signed with South Florida out of Raleigh, N.C.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Evan Simon, Temple

sixth-year senior with 10 starts (nine at Temple); signed with Rutgers out of Mount Joy, Pa.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Jake Retzlaff, Tulane

fifth-year senior with 42 starts (none at Tulane); signed with Golden West College out of Corona, Calif.; unrated recruit in the class of 2021

Kirk Francis, Tulsa

redshirt sophomore with seven starts; signed with Tulsa out of Tulsa, Okla.; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

Jalen Kitna, UAB

fifth-year senior with eight starts (all at UAB); signed with Florida out of Burleson, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Owen McCown, UTSA

redshirt junior with 17 starts (14 at UTSA); signed with Colorado out of Rusk, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

CONFERENCE USA

Nick Minicucci, Delaware

true junior with six starts; signed with Delaware out of Midland Park, N.J.; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

Keyone Jenkins, FIU

true junior with 23 starts; signed with FIU out of Miami, Fla.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

Gavin Wimsatt, Jacksonville State

fifth-year senior with 19 starts (none at Jax State); signed with Rutgers out of Owensboro, Ky.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Dexter Williams, Kennesaw State

sixth-year senior with two starts (none at KSU); signed with Indiana out of Macon, Ga.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Ethan Vasko, Liberty

redshirt junior with 16 starts (none at Liberty); signed with Kansas out of Chesapeake, Va.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Trey Kukuk, Louisiana Tech

true junior with 21 starts (none at LT); signed with Saddleback College out of Mission Viejo, Calif.; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee

fifth-year senior with 31 starts; signed with MTSU out of Plantation, Fla.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Jacob Clark, Missouri State

seventh-year senior with 16 starts (all at MSU); signed with Minnesota out of Rockwall, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2019

Logan Fife, New Mexico State

sixth-year senior with 14 starts (none at NMSU); signed with Fresno State out of Tracy, Calif.; 2-star recruit in the class of 2020

Hunter Watson, Sam Houston

fifth-year senior with 25 starts (12 at SHSU); signed with Arkansas-Monticello out of Celina, Texas; unrated recruit in the class of 2021

Malachi Nelson, UTEP

first-time starter as a redshirt sophomore; signed with USC out of Los Alamitos, Calif.; 5-star recruit in the class of 2023

Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky

seventh-year senior with 33 starts (none at WKU); signed with Texas Tech out of San Angelo, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2019

INDEPENDENT

Joe Fagnano, UConn

seventh-year senior with 39 starts (12 at UConn); signed with Maine out of Williamsport, Pa.; unrated recruit in the class of 2019

MAC

Ben Finley, Akron

sixth-year senior with 16 starts (12 at Akron); signed with NC State out of Phoenix, Ariz.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Kiael Kelly, Ball State

fifth-year senior with six starts; signed with Ball State out of Tampa, Fla.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Drew Pyne, Bowling Green

sixth-year junior with 11 starts (none at BGSU); signed with Notre Dame out of New Canaan, Conn.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2020

Ta'Quan Roberson, Buffalo

seventh-year senior with 10 starts (none at UB); signed with Penn State out of Orange, N.J.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2019

Angel Flores, Central Michigan

redshirt junior with three starts (none at CMU); signed with Northern Arizona out of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Noah Kim, Eastern Michigan

sixth-year senior with five starts (none at EMU); signed with Michigan State out of Chantilly, Va.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

CJ Montes, Kent State

fifth-year senior with 16 starts (none at KSU); signed with New Mexico out of Pasadena, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Brandon Rose, UMass

redshirt junior with one start (not at UMass); signed with Utah out of Temecula, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Dequan Finn, Miami (Ohio)

seventh-year senior with 34 starts (none at MOH); signed with Toledo out of Detroit, Mich.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2019

Josh Holst, Northern Illinois

redshirt sophomore with two starts; signed with NIU out of Marengo, Ill.; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

Parker Navarro, Ohio

sixth-year senior with 14 starts (all at Ohio); signed with UCF out of Tempe, Ariz.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Tucker Gleason, Toledo

sixth-year senior with 14 starts (all at Toledo); signed with Georgia Tech out of Tampa, Fla.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Brady Jones, Western Michigan

true junior with 12 starts (none at WMU); signed with Riverside City College out of Murrieta, Calif.; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

MOUNTAIN WEST

Josh Johnson, Air Force

redshirt sophomore with one start; signed with Air Force out of Katy, Texas; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

Maddux Madsen, Boise State

redshirt junior with 15 starts; signed with Boise State out of Lehi, Utah; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State

redshirt junior with 15 starts; signed with Colorado State out of Aledo, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

EJ Warner, Fresno State

true senior with 32 starts (none at Fresno); signed with Temple out of Phoenix, Ariz.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Micah Alejado, Hawaii

first-time starter as a redshirt freshman; signed with Hawaii out of Las Vegas, Nev.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2024

Chubba Purdy, Nevada

sixth-year senior with seven starts (one at Nevada); signed with Florida State out of Queen Creek, Ariz.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2020

Jack Layne, New Mexico

redshirt junior with eight starts (none at UNM); signed with Idaho out of Lake Oswego, Ore.; unrated recruit in the class of 2022

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State

first-time starter as a redshirt junior; signed with Michigan out of Apple Valley, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Walker Eget, San Jose State

fifth-year senior with seven starts; signed with SJSU out of Santa Clarita, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

true junior with 17 starts (none at UNLV); signed with Virginia out of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

Bryson Barnes, Utah State

sixth-year senior with 14 starts (three at USU); signed with Utah out of Milford, Utah; unrated recruit in the class of 2020

Kaden Anderson, Wyoming

redshirt sophomore with three starts; signed with Wyoming out of Southlake, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

PAC-12

Maalik Murphy, Oregon State

redshirt junior with 14 starts (none at OSU); signed with Texas out of Inglewood, Calif.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2022

Zevi Eckhaus, Washington State

fifth-year senior with 34 starts (one at Wazzu); signed with Bryant out of Culver City, Calif.; unrated recruit in the class of 2021

SUN BELT

AJ Swann, App State

redshirt junior with 12 starts (none at App State); signed with Vanderbilt out of White, Ga.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2022

Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

true junior with 23 starts; signed with A-State out of Winston-Salem, N.C.; 2-star recruit in the class of 2023

MJ Morris, Coastal Carolina

redshirt junior with eight starts (one at Coastal); signed with NC State out of Carrollton, Ga.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2022

JC French IV, Georgia Southern

redshirt junior with 13 starts (all at GSU); signed with Memphis out of Roswell, Ga.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Christian Veilleux, Georgia State

fifth-year senior with five starts (none at GSU); signed with Penn State out of Potomac, Md.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Alonza Barnett III, James Madison

redshirt junior with 13 starts; signed with JMU out of Whitsett, N.C.; unrated recruit in the class of 2022

Walker Howard, Louisiana

first-time starter as a redshirt junior; signed with LSU out of Lafayette, La.; 4-star, Top 100 recruit in the class of 2022

Aidan Armenta, ULM

first-time starter as a redshirt sophomore; signed with New Mexico out of Albuquerque, N.M.; unrated recruit in the class of 2023

JacQai Long, Marshall

first-time starter as a redshirt freshman; signed with Marshall out of Hurricane, W. Va.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2024

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

redshirt sophomore with eight starts; signed with ODU out of Newport Beach, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

Bishop Davenport, South Alabama

redshirt sophomore with two starts (both at USA); signed with Utah State out of Spring, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss

fifth-year senior with 16 starts (none at USM); signed with Tulsa out of Frisco, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Brad Jackson, Texas State

redshirt freshman; signed with Texas State out of San Antonio, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2024