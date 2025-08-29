Behold: Deion Sanders really got his own sideline port-a-potty

As if there was ever any doubt, Deion (or Deion's people) really went out and did it.

Coach Prime will have his own sideline port-a-potty, and it's sponsored.

In announcing a bladder cancer diagnosis back in July, Sanders said his bathroom habits have changed, as has his wardrobe.

"I think I dropped 25 pounds. I was like Atlanta Falcon Prime at one point. Dealing with the catheter, all this stuff I had to deal with," Sanders said. "Going to the bathroom, it's a whole new life change. I can't pee like I used to pee."

As such, Sanders said he now "depend(s) on Depends."

With his third season as Colorado's head coach beginning Friday night, reporters snapped photos of Coach Prime's very public privacy chamber.

Deion Sanders indeed has a portable toilet next to Colorado’s bench, to accommodate him following bladder reconstruction surgery.



