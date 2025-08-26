Brent Key delivers a pair of perfect analogies for guys that can play both sides of the line

Come NFL Draft season, the "experts" - and I could not possibly use that term more loosely when referring to the NFL Draft - can be heard talking about an NFL prospects ability to move from the left side of the line to the right side (or vice versa), after being picked up by an NFL franchise.

Most fans hear those comments and regurgitate it as water-cooler fodder at the office, but anyone who has coached football at a high school level or above is able to understand how incredibly difficult that is.

Toward the end of his press conference availability this week, Brent Key - who just last week threatened to carry just one offensive and one defensive play call into their season opener against Colorado - delivered a great analogy on just how hard that transition from one side of the center to the other is.

After a member of the media noticed a player playing both backup spot at left and right tackle, and asking how hard that would be, while asking if Key had ever played both sides as a player during the course of a single game (Key said he's pretty sure he played both guard spots in a game before), Georgia Tech's leader delivered this gem:

"I've had players do it. But is it something you can just go out and do, having not practiced it? No. Not at all."

"I equate it to being a golfer. All of a sudden, there's a course you've played 150 or 200 times, and then someone throws you a left handed club and tells you to go play it."

"You know the course. You know how to get there. You know how to get around. You know where the hole is, and you know where the sand traps are. But how do you navigate them?"

"It just takes some repetition and it takes some practice, you know?"

Key goes on to encourage those in attendance to look up a quote that has stuck with him from Josh Sitton, a former UCF player picked in the fourth-round of the 2008 NFL Draft before he went on to play for the Packers, Bears and Dolphins over a span of a decade in the NFL.

Sitton was named to four pro Bowls and is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame as well as the Hall of fame at UCF.

That quote? Also a banger.





The Yellow Jackets and Coach Prime's squad will face off Friday night at 8pm EST on ESPN.

As always, stay tuned. to The Scoop for all the latest.