Brent Key threatens to take 2 offensive and defensive calls into their week 1 game

After a disappointing practice where the temperature read 94 degrees, but the heat reached 115 degrees on the turf earlier this week, Brent Key stepped to the podium to speak to the media already fired up.

With their season opener less than two weeks out, where they will face Colorado in a first-ever match up between the two teams that split the 1990 national title, Key admitted that as of right now there's no way they're ready to play a football game.

"Way too many penalties. Way too many turnovers. Way too many blown assignments. Way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out with aches and pains and things like that, things that you have to play through. We're not even close from the standpoint of mental toughness and the grit and fortitude that you have to have to play this game."

When asked what he liked about the team's performance, Key pointed to the pass protection, but as every coach going through training camp knows when you're only facing your own team, the flip side of that is being concerned about the pass rush.

"We will evaluate the football team, we will evaluate the roster, we will evaluate where we're at from...look, I don't care if we go into the first game with two offensive plays and two defensive calls. We're going to go out and play what we can execute."

Asked what changed recently, Key snapped back, "I don't know. If I had a crystal ball, I'd be able to stop it."

A few minutes later, Key is asked about where his frustrations stem from by a media member, and Key takes the opportunity to take a deep breath and clear the air.

"I'm not frustrated. I speak from truly what I feel coming off the field. I'm actually really happy because we get to go coach the crap out of them for the next 13 days and put them in a position to play football."

Key wrapped up with a message aimed at the student body, who have broke the record for student ticket purchases for the second-straight year with over 6,000 tickets sold, forcing the stadium to open up other sections for the overflowing demand.

"Students, keep buying and keep coming. We will keep opening up sections of the stadium for you. We want you here and we need you here, and I promise that we are going to put a great product on the field for you guys that you all can be proud of."

The Yellow Jackets season opening tilt against Colorado is set for Friday, August 29th with kickoff set for 8pm EST.

