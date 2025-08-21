A study of the Big 12 starting quarterbacks

Our journey to catalogue the relevant biographical details of every FBS quarterback began yesterday with the ACC, and continues today with the Big 12.

Fifteen of the 16 schools have either declared starting quarterbacks or left enough breadcrumbs that it doesn't require Nostradamus to predict who will take the first snap next weekend. Only Oklahoma State remains a mystery; the Cowboys will start either redshirt freshman Zane Flores or redshirt freshman Hauss Hejny.

Even knowing that, the Big 12 is loaded with veteran quarterbacks, at least compared to the ACC. The median Big 12 QB1 has 17 career starts, a fairly significant jump from the ACC's median of 12.5. Within that number, Noah Fifita (Arizona), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Sawyer Robertson (Baylor), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Avery Johnson (K-State) and Josh Hoover (TCU) are all set to be multi-year starters at their current schools, and Kaidon Salter (Colorado), Conner Weigman (Houston), Cam Fancher (UCF), and Devon Dampier (Utah) bring plenty of experience from their previous institutions.

Only Weigman was an elite recruit from that bunch, but this is a veteran group who will use their accumulated reps to overcome whatever physical limitations the recruiting services saw in them as recruits.

Long-story short, this Big 12 season is going to be fun.

7 of 15 signed with their current school out of high school

7 of 16 are first-time starters at their current school

13 of 16 redshirted at some point in their career

Big 12 QB1s by Signing Class:

2025: 1

2024: 0

2023: 3

2022: 6

2021: 4

2020: 1

Big 12 QB1s by home state

6: Texas

3: California

2: Arizona

1: Florida, Kansas, Ohio, Oregon

Big 12 QBs by recruiting ranking

5-star: 1

Top 100 4-star: 0

4-star, 101 or below: 7

3-star: 7

2-star: 0

Unrated: 0

Player-by-player study:

Noah Fifita, Arizona

redshirt junior with 21 career starts; signed with Arizona out of Huntington Beach, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

redshirt sophomore with 13 career starts, all at ASU; signed with Michigan State out of West Linn, Ore.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2023

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

fifth-year senior with 14 career starts, all at Baylor; signed with Mississippi State out of Lubbock, Texas; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Bear Bachmeier, BYU

true freshman; signed with Stanford out of Murrieta, Calif.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2025

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

redshirt junior with 19 career starts, 12 at Cincy; signed with Indiana out of Denton, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Kaidon Salter, Colorado

fifth-year senior with 33 career starts, none at CU; signed with Tennessee out of Cedar Hill, Texas; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Conner Weigman, Houston

redshirt junior with 13 career starts, none at UH; signed with Texas A&M out of Cypress, Texas; 5-star recruit in the class of 2022

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

redshirt junior with 27 career starts; signed with Iowa State out of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

sixth-year senior with 24 career starts; signed with Kansas out of Lawndale, Calif.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2020

Avery Johnson, Kansas State

true junior with 15 career starts; signed with K-State out of Wichita, Kan.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2023

???, Oklahoma State

Josh Hoover, TCU

redshirt junior with 19 career starts; signed with TCU out of Heath, Texas; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

fifth-year senior with 24 career starts; signed with Texas Tech out of Eastland, Texas; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Cam Fancher, UCF

fifth-year senior with 26 career starts (none at UCF); signed with Marshall out of Dayton, Ohio; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

Devon Dampier, Utah

true junior with 13 starts (none at Utah); signed with New Mexico out of Phoenix; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

redshirt junior with three starts; signed with West Virginia out of Chandler, Ariz.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2022

CUMULATIVE DATA

11 of 34 anticipated starters signed with their current school out of high school

18 of 34 are first-time starters at their current school

27 of 34 redshirted at some point in their career

FBS QB1s by home state

11: Texas

7: California

3: Florida

2: Arizona, Georgia

1: Alabama, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon