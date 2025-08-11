Jon Gruden wins key legal battle against NFL

Jon Gruden wants to coach again, and he's said he would gladly return to the college game where his career started. Monday, Gruden got a different kind of win: from the Nevada State Supreme Court.

Four years ago, Gruden filed a lawsuit against both the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell. Gruden has long contended that the NFL deliberated leaked incriminating emails from Gruden that it had uncovered in an investigation, a move that ultimately led to the end of Gruden's second tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In its Monday ruling, the Nevada Supreme Court stated "the arbitration clause in the NFL Constitution is unconscionable and does not apply to Gruden as a former (NFL) employee." The court voted 5-2 to clear the way for Gruden's case to continue.

"By its own unambiguous language, the NFL Constitution no longer applies to Gruden. If the NFL Constitution were to bind former employees, the Commissioner (Goodell) could essentially pick and choose which disputes to arbitrate."

Earlier Monday, FootballScoop's Doug Samuels detailed how Gruden recently visited with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, with Gruden telling them "I'd die to coach in the SEC."

This legal victory has no bearing on Gruden's prospects of again becoming a head coach at any level, but it's a move that positions Gruden and his legal team to move forward with their suit against the NFL, in which Gruden is seeking monetary damages. An ultimate win in the lawsuit also would, conceivably, be an additional measure to help Gruden return to coaching.