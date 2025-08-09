Saints star edge Cam Jordan says this coach nearly made him quit football

Cam Jordan is arguably one of the NFL's most respected, veteran defensive linemen. But even Jordan has his limits.

The 15-year NFL edge revealed this week that he almost either walked away from the New Orleans Saints or walked away from ball because of one man.

Specifically, his former defensive line coach Todd Grantham. A longtime college coach, Grantham spent all of the 2023 season and most of the 2024 season as the franchise's defensive line coach.

Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowler who starred collegiately at California, said the Saints moved on from Grantham. Reports at the time last December indicated Grantham departed to accept his current role as Mike Gundy's defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

"There was a game last year, that I walked off in this tunnel and I made a phone call. The next day we released probably the worst D-line coach I've ever had," Jordan told Terron Armstead on a podcast.

Armstead then revealed he wanted to ask Jordan specifically about Grantham.

"Oh, man. I think that he was like a d-coordinator type forced to deal with a position," Jordan said. "You know, when you have a broad-spectrum mind of seeing a bigger picture and then you deal with guys who have skewed focus, like, all I care about is beating the man in front of me and getting to the man behind him. In whatever capacity; quarterback, running back, whatever that is. And you're like, 'Hey, just set the front to where the nickel is.' And you're like, 'Brother, I don't know where the nickel is.'

"And so just trying to talk that out. Hey, man, like the D-line is see ball, get ball. See front, maybe see the back set. Three things tops. Quarterback mannerisms. There was some discrepancies on perspectives."

Jordan is the Saints's longest-tenured players and the rare individual in today's NFL landscape who's spent his entire career with the franchise that drafted him 24th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

New Orleans opens its 2025 season Sept. 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grantham's debut as the Oklahoma State defensive play-caller comes Thursday, Aug. 28, at home against FCS program UT-Martin.