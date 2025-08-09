Mic'd up Ohio State coach talks Bo Jackson, 'Turbo' Buick

The equipment made it official.

The personality made it real.

Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, one of the sport's fastest risers in recent years and among its best position coaches, donned an all-access microphone for a Buckeyes practice this week.

"I'm mic'd up every day; they just decided to put it on me!," Locklyn joked to some Buckeyes linemen.

In his second year on Ryan Day's staff following time in Dan Lanning's Oregon organization, Locklyn didn't disappoint -- on a variety of elements, from Bo Jackson -- no, not that one -- to a 'Turbo' he labeled a Buick.

He offered insight into his coaching demands in running backs drills, demanding "Short, choppy steps. Let's go, y'all know the drill. We gotta hurry up!"

A former federal prison guard who volunteered in the Memphis Tigers football program to get his start in coaching, Locklyn also shared how he encourages his running backs to transform their speed into aggression.

"Speed to what? Power," he intoned. "Speed to power. Back to speed. Good, good feet. Up-cut, up-cut."

Locklyn, who also has organized a daily Bible devotional he shares with coaches throughout the sport and across the country, also made clear to his running backs that they will not shy away from physicality.

"We got contact. We got contact!," Locklyn said. "That was my favorite team period when I played; inside run. I want all of it."

As he seeks to replace stars Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, he's breaking in a newcomer. Name Bo Jackson. No relation to THE BO JACKSON.

"Heyyyy! Heyyy! There you go, Bo Jackson," Locklyn said. "That's the way to hit it son, that's the way to find daylight. There you go, Bo!"

And what does Locklyn label what's commonly known in the industry as "violent hands"?

"We in a fight, you gonna get some of these dang thunder-cookies," he said. "Get your hands up.

"You can't dance, you gotta go gain the ground."

He even took time to encourage a manager to set up the next drill wherever is best for the manager, telling him, "My job is to empower you. If you set it up over there, guess where I'm going? Over there."

But he's funniest moment might have been with running back Anthony 'Turbo' Rogers, a freshman from Locklyn's hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

"Play to your dad-gone name," he said. "I'm gonna call you Buick."

Check out the full clip below:







