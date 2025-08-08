Robert Morris adding FBS assistant to coaching staff

With its opening game a mere three weeks away, the FCS Robert Morris football program is adding a new staff member.

Sam Scott is joining the Colonials staff as the program's new defensive line coach, FootballScoop has learned.

Scott comes to RMU after spending multiple seasons on staff at Temple in a variety of roles.

A former West Chester University standout who spent time in both the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League, Scott has worked collegiate at his alma mater as well as at FBS program Temple.

He coached the defensive line at West Chester, transitioned to Temple as the Owls' assistant director of player personnel and then spent time helping coach the Temple defensive line.

Robert Morris opens its 2025 season on the road at West Virginia Aug. 30 in what marks coach Rich Rodriguez's official debut in his return atop the Mountaineers program.