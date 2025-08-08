There's not a program in college football that can match the off season momentum Joey McGuire and Texas Tech have managed to acculumate.

From investments in their roster, to finding a way keep their GM in place despite Notre Dame making a run at him, to their recent home runs in recruiting despite the widespread belief that Lubbock is a next-to-impossible place to recruit to, McGuire and company have the makings of something special in Red Raider land.

With that type of momentum comes some lofty expectations from fans, and if Texas Tech is going to meet those expectations, McGuire's messaging to his team during training camp has to be on point.

That brings us to a moment in his weekly presser earlier this week, where McGuire was asked about "ENERGY" being written on tape across the bill of his hat.

McGuire shared that it's not actually something new, he's had up to four hats with unique messaging on them and it's something he's been doing for over two decades dating back to 2003 while the head coach at Cedar Hill HS (TX).

"I've got ENERGY, so if I ever think we're feeling kind of lackadaisical, I'll throw the ENERGY hat on. Then I've got WIN PRESNAP, and that one usually happens when we're in a scrimmage."

"Then I added one this year with WHAT'S NEXT because that's a big part of what we're trying to get this team to understand is to play the play, and then play the next play.'

"It's just something else to bring attention to the things we're trying to do."

Hear more from McGuire on the approach in the clip while I go and find some old hats, tape, and markers to do the same with camp around the corner for us at Comstock Park.



