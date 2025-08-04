Derek Dooley announces run for US Senate seat in Georgia

As a head coach, Derek Dooley went 1-2 while playing in his home state of Georgia. He's now looking to improve that mark to 2-2.

Dooley, the former Louisiana Tech and Tennessee head coach, on Monday announced his campaign for a US Senate seat in the state of Georgia for the upcoming 2026 elections. Dooley's announcement did not identify which party he'll run under, but his announcement statement and video make clear he'll either attempt to win the Republican primary or attempt to run as a right-leaning independent. His campaign slogan borrows from the "America First" moniker used by President Trump, whom Dooley pledges to support if he wins next November.

Professional politicians always put themselves first.



It’s time to put Georgia First. That’s why I’m running for Senate. pic.twitter.com/og7TdsPbQ9 — Derek Dooley (@DerekDooleyGA) August 4, 2025

"I'm not part of the political establishment," Dooley's announcement said, "and I haven't spent my life climbing the D.C. political ladder. For thirty years, I led young people from all walks of life and fought every day to create hope and opportunity for them and their families. The foundation of football is the American Spirit. You work hard, you play by the rules, you keep fighting when adversity hits -- you have a fair shot at achieving your dreams. As a coach, I wanted that for all my players. As your next U.S. Senator, I want that for all Georgians -- and all Americans."

Dooley went 32-41 as the head coach at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee from 2007-12 as part of a coaching career that spanned from 1996-2023. Dooley last coached as a senior offensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2022-23. As an Athens, Ga., native, he grew up as the son of legendary Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, a College Football Hall of Famer who went 201-77-10 with one national championship and six SEC titles as the Bulldogs' head coach from 1964-88. Derek Dooley played wide receiver at Virginia in the late 1980s before earning a law degree from UGA.