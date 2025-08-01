Kansas's new(-ish) stadium looks incredible

I've been in this game long enough to know that stadium renderings rarely turn out looking like the finish product. Turns out it's much easier (and cheaper) to create an incredible stadium on a computer than it is to build one in real life.

Kansas's new* stadium might be the first time where real life looks better than the rendering.

After two years in Kansas City, the Jayhawks are moving back into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and it appears the two years away were worth it.

For starters, here's a look at the stadium KU left behind. It looks like a generic major college football stadium, only smaller.

No longer.

Updated photos released this week reveal a stadium that might as well be brand new.

This photo, tweeted by AD Travis Goff, underscored the difference between Old and New.

Achieved a major project milestone today, thanks to a special team!



Love this vantage point from the North. Intentionally include the unfinished east side to emphasize: 1) how far we’ve come, & 2) we’re not done & we’re not stopping until we finish the full vision. #TheBooth pic.twitter.com/h2PojpkR7K — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) July 31, 2025

New grandstands and such are great, but what takes it over the top for me are the *chef's kiss* details. I absolutely love the end zone paint job; who else is going to adorn their playing surface with wheat? Or how about this, which we'll call the Hanging Jayhawk?

And then there is this section in the concourse, honoring every reigning state champion in the state. This is something I first saw done by the Indianapolis Colts, and something as a lover of Texas high school football that I've pined for the Dallas Cowboys to copy. Kudos for KU.

Champions are born in KANSAS 🔴🔵



Every Kansas high school state title has a place in The Booth. pic.twitter.com/2a4KNWDSKK — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 30, 2025

KU does not host the KHSAA state title games -- the 2024 contests were held at three different locations throughout the state -- and Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold tossed around the idea of alternating the games between KU and K-State, with whoever does not host the Sunflower Showdown between the Jayhawks and Wildcats getting the state games.

“Hoping that when the stadium is complete that the possibility of state championships and things being played here,” Leipold said. “It is something I’ve talked to Coach Klieman at K-State about, tossing the idea of alternating the site for the championship between the two universities.”