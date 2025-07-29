Georgia high school pours over $60 million into new stadium

Today Buford HS (GA) held the ribbon cutting ceremony for their highly anticipated new football stadium,

The total cost? $62 million.

Nicer than a lot of college stadiums, Phillip Beard Stadium features a huge 3,500 square foot video scoreboard, 15 covered luxury suites, and a two-story field house complete with locker room.

With a seating capacity of 10,000, it is one of the largest high school football stadiums in the entire southeast region of country.

Widely considered one of the top high school football programs in the country, Buford will open the new stadium in a matchup with another one of the country's premier programs located in The Peach State - Milton HS (GA).

That game is set to be nationally televised.

Take a look at the new stadium in the photos and video clip.





Buford HS $62M Stadium is complete 👀 pic.twitter.com/0NhV2dRslU — COACH KURT NAPIER (@NapierKurt) July 29, 2025



