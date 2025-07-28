Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins lands on SEC staff

Over the weekend, South Carolina announced the addition of a veteran presence to their defensive staff.

The Gamecocks have added former Temple and Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins to Shane Beamer's staff.

His role will be a senior defensive assistant coach.

A coaching veteran, Collins went 15-10 in two season at Temple in 2017 and 2018 before leaving to take over at Georgia Tech. Collins went 3-9, 3-7, and then 3-9 before being let go four games into his tenure in 2022 following a loss to UCF to drop them to 1-3 on the year.

He left Atlanta with a 10-28 mark overall.

After spending the 2023 season away from the sidelines, Collins landed on Mack Brown's North Carolina staff last season as the Tar Heels defensive coordinator.

Collins quickly rose from his role as director of player personnel at Alabama to defensive coordinator at FIU just a few seasons after spending time at UCF coaching the linebackers. He would go on to call SEC defenses at Mississippi State and Florida before landing his first head coaching opportunity with the Owls.