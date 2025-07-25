UTSA's Jeff Traylor speaks on allegations of Memphis playbook leak prior to matchup

Back in early November of last year, UTSA and Memphis battled in a match up that saw the Roadrunner victorious with a 44-36 win over the Tigers.

On paper, it was a hard-fought battle between two quality coaches and their ascending programs.

However, news over the past week has shifted that storyline slightly.

Last week, TigerSportsReport shared that a former Memphis defensive back, Tahj Ra-El (who was reportedly dismissed the team back in October) leaked elements of the Memphis defensive playbook to UTSA prior to that matchup.

Yesterday, on the eve of the day Jeff Traylor and UTSA players were set to appear at AAC media Day, that story added another layer as On3 provided screenshots of a conversation between Ra-El and UTSA quarterback Owen McCown where the former Tiger player shared with his high school teammate a print out of the defensive signals, as well as some intel on personnel playing in the secondary.

Today, Traylor was asked about the leaked information, and insisted that not only was he unaware of it, but that it had no bearing on the outcome of the game at all.

“The first I heard of it was a week ago, and I immediately called Owen. I’m in the quarterback room everyday. We never heard a word of any of this. So I called Owen and asked him what the story was about and Owen said the kid he was communicating with was a high school teammate of his and the kid randomly reached out to him."

"He said the stuff he said didn’t make any sense at all so he didn’t tell me anything about it. It had no bearing on the game at all. Owen was being a nice kid. He was just being nice to a buddy.”

Also attending media day, Owen added additional context, saying he "didn't ask for any of that information," and "the information was completely irrelevant."

Hear full comments from both in the clips.

UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor address the Memphis playbook story. Traylor says the coaching staff did not know about it. pic.twitter.com/g7vmtupyQT — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) July 25, 2025

UTSA QB Owen McCown addresses the report that he was shared the Memphis playbook. pic.twitter.com/O0gZVbcObA — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) July 25, 2025



