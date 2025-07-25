Nick Saban addresses rumors of a possible return to the sidelines

The rumors of a possible Nick Saban return to the sidelines all started with former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy passing along information from a trusted sources leading into SEC media day, and that quickly picked up steam thanks to guys like Lane Kiffin, who admittedly had some fun in giving the rumors some additional legs.

Now we've officially heard from Nick Saban regarding his interest in a possible return to coaching.

While talking with Fox & Friends, the former Alabama head coach and current College GameDay analyst shared that a return to coaching had not crossed his mind...until two days ago actually.

The thought crossed his mind when Miss Terry asked him to "run the sweeper on the entire downstairs."

Saban says it was while he was knocking out that Honey-do list item for his devoted wife that he thought to himself - "When you were coaching, you had a heck of a lot of a better job than this."

"So that's the only time I considered it."

For those of us from parts of the country that have a very different name for that household item that does the "sweeping," and have literally no clue what Saban is talking about when he mentions "running the sweeper" - he's talking about the vacuum.

Saban, long known for always being measured and intentional with his choice of words, was asked by the network a total three times about the rumor during their short conversation, and used a rather interesting choice of words in his final answer after being asked if President Trump's executive order would prompt him to reconsider a return to the sidelines.

"There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching."

Read that again, and it certainly won't slam the door shut on those rumors for a lot of folks...especially those fan bases who think they have any sort of shot landing the iconic coach come November or December.

Will Nick Saban ever return to coaching? He reveals why he considered it two days ago! pic.twitter.com/j7YpGb2XVc — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 25, 2025